Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Raiders Field New Squad Designated Marksman Rifle [Image 4 of 5]

    Raiders Field New Squad Designated Marksman Rifle

    GA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct weapons familiarization at the Fort Stewart, Ga., sniper range while fielding the U.S. Army’s new M110A1 Squad Designated Marksman Rifle, June 5th, 2020. 1ABCT was the first unit in the U.S. Army to field this rifle. The SDMR was designed to fill the capability gap between the standard issue rifle, and a sniper rifle.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 14:10
    Photo ID: 6234653
    VIRIN: 200605-A-QM253-512
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.71 MB
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raiders Field New Squad Designated Marksman Rifle [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Daniel Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Raiders Field New Squad Designated Marksman Rifle
    Raiders Field New Squad Designated Marksman Rifle
    Raiders Field New Squad Designated Marksman Rifle
    Raiders Field New Squad Designated Marksman Rifle
    Raiders Field New Squad Designated Marksman Rifle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ROTM
    Raiders First
    Winning Matters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT