Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct weapons familiarization at the Fort Stewart, Ga., sniper range while fielding the U.S. Army’s new M110A1 Squad Designated Marksman Rifle, June 5th, 2020. 1ABCT was the first unit in the U.S. Army to field this rifle. The SDMR was designed to fill the capability gap between the standard issue rifle, and a sniper rifle.
This work, Raiders Field New Squad Designated Marksman Rifle [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Daniel Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
