Sgt. Zachery Goin and Staff Sgt. Eric Cortez, from the 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a field expedient bore sight at the Fort Stewart, Ga., sniper range while fielding the U.S. Army’s new M110A1 Squad Designated Marksman Rifle, June 5th, 2020. This method is a quick, effective way to check the optical alignment of the barrel and the scope. 1ABCT was the first unit in the U.S. Army to field this rifle which was designed to fill the capability gap between the standard issue rifle, and a sniper rifle.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 14:10 Photo ID: 6234651 VIRIN: 200605-A-QM253-377 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.4 MB Location: GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raiders Field New Squad Designated Marksman Rifle [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Daniel Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.