    Global health engagement forges an early success in the overseas fight against COVID-19

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Photo by BUMED PAO 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    In early March, when an active duty service member at Naval Hospital (NH) Rota was exhibiting symptoms resembling those of COVID-19, the hospital team jumped into action. Over the course of the next 8 hours, the Navy Medicine team, in lockstep with local national staff and local health officials, were able to secure a test for their fellow service member, transport a sample to a hospital 80 miles away in Seville for testing, and receive the results the next morning.

