In early March, when an active duty service member at Naval Hospital (NH) Rota was exhibiting symptoms resembling those of COVID-19, the hospital team jumped into action. Over the course of the next 8 hours, the Navy Medicine team, in lockstep with local national staff and local health officials, were able to secure a test for their fellow service member, transport a sample to a hospital 80 miles away in Seville for testing, and receive the results the next morning.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 12:40 Photo ID: 6234460 VIRIN: 200608-N-RZ218-001 Resolution: 2048x1366 Size: 265.08 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Global health engagement forges an early success in the overseas fight against COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.