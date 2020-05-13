Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global health engagement forges an early success in the overseas fight against COVID-19

    Global health engagement forges an early success in the overseas fight against COVID-19

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Photo by BUMED PAO 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Members of the Naval Hospital Rota staff that coordinated the COVID-19 test pose for a photo with the secure, biosafety container used to transport the sample. This photo was taken before wearing masks became common and required for in military treatment facilities.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 12:40
    This work, Global health engagement forges an early success in the overseas fight against COVID-19 [Image 2 of 2], by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Global health engagement forges an early success in the overseas fight against COVID-19
    #Rota #NavyMedicine

