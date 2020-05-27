Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    India Pugil Sticks [Image 6 of 6]

    India Pugil Sticks

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, prepares for his pugil sticks match on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May. 27, 2020. Pugil sticks help recruits apply the fundamentals of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 12:22
    Photo ID: 6234399
    VIRIN: 200527-M-IG436-0106
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.27 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Pugil Sticks [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    India Pugil Sticks
    India Pugil Sticks
    India Pugil Sticks
    India Pugil Sticks
    India Pugil Sticks
    India Pugil Sticks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    drill
    alpha
    charlie company
    parris island
    brothers
    chow
    land navigation
    Confidence Course
    recruits
    marines
    recruit training
    crucible
    Field meet
    Land Nav
    pmi
    rappel tower
    Pugil sticks
    Table 2
    Table two
    grass week
    Primary Marksmanship Instructor
    ega ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT