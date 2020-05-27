Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a pugil sticks bout on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May. 27, 2020. Pugil sticks help recruits apply the fundamentals of Marine Corps martial arts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 12:22
|Photo ID:
|6234391
|VIRIN:
|200527-M-IG436-0107
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, India Pugil Sticks [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
