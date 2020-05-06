Marines Visit the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jan Flores-Martinez, an administrative specialist with 6th Marine Corps Distrct, observes a display of British gas protection techniques during World War II at the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum in Pooler, Georgia on June 5, 2020. Marines with 6th MCD spent a day enhancing their knowledge on military tactics, operations and history from the displays at the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby)

