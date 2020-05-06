Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Visit the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum [Image 3 of 5]

    Marines Visit the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum

    GA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Jack rigsby 

    6th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines with 6th Marine Corps Distrct pose for a group photo next to the "City of Savannah" Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress on display at the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum in Pooler, Georgia on June 5, 2020. Marines with 6th MCD spent a day enhancing their knowledge on military tactics, operations and history from the displays at the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jack A. E. Rigsby)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 11:03
    Photo ID: 6234268
    VIRIN: 200605-M-CR240-053
    Resolution: 4436x3168
    Size: 615.05 KB
    Location: GA, US
    This work, Marines Visit the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Jack rigsby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Museum
    World War 2
    Army Air Corps
    History
    WWII
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines

