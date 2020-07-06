GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 7, 2020) Fire Controlman A School students at Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit (CSCSU) Great Lakes work in the T1 RADAR partial task trainer lab. As many communities face the challenges brought upon by COVID-19, CSCSU Great Lakes continues the absolute mission essential work at providing highly trained Sailors for the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by ETSN Nathaniel Winegardner/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 10:39
|Photo ID:
|6234229
|VIRIN:
|200607-N-N0490-5001
|Resolution:
|3300x4400
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mission Essential Training Continues During COVID-19 at Great Lakes Schools [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mission Essential Training Continues During COVID-19 at Great Lakes Schools
LEAVE A COMMENT