Mission Essential Training Continues During COVID-19 at Great Lakes Schools

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 7, 2020) Fire Controlman A School students at Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit (CSCSU) Great Lakes work in the T1 RADAR partial task trainer lab. As many communities face the challenges brought upon by COVID-19, CSCSU Great Lakes continues the absolute mission essential work at providing highly trained Sailors for the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by ETSN Nathaniel Winegardner/Released)

