    Mission Essential Training Continues During COVID-19 at Great Lakes Schools [Image 2 of 3]

    Mission Essential Training Continues During COVID-19 at Great Lakes Schools

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 7, 2020) Fire Controlman A School students at Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit (CSCSU) Great Lakes work in the T1 RADAR partial task trainer lab. As many communities face the challenges brought upon by COVID-19, CSCSU Great Lakes continues the absolute mission essential work at providing highly trained Sailors for the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by ETSN Nathaniel Winegardner/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 10:39
    Photo ID: 6234229
    VIRIN: 200607-N-N0490-5001
    Resolution: 3300x4400
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Training
    CSCSU Great Lakes
    Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes
    Covid-19

