Mission Essential Training Continues During COVID-19 at Great Lakes Schools

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 1, 2020) Quartermaster A School student at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes work in the Sextant Instrument lab. As many communities face the challenges brought upon by COVID-19, SWESC Great Lakes continues the absolute mission essential work at providing highly trained Sailors for the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by ETSN Nathaniel Winegardner/Released)

