    Mission Essential Training Continues During COVID-19 at Great Lakes Schools [Image 3 of 3]

    Mission Essential Training Continues During COVID-19 at Great Lakes Schools

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 1, 2020) Quartermaster A School student at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes work in the Sextant Instrument lab. As many communities face the challenges brought upon by COVID-19, SWESC Great Lakes continues the absolute mission essential work at providing highly trained Sailors for the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by ETSN Nathaniel Winegardner/Released)

    Great Lakes
    Training
    Surface Warfare Engineering School Command
    SWESC
    Covid-19

