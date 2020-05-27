U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zane Swenson, 52nd Maintenance Squadron F-16 armament backshop journeyman, performs a maintenance check on parts of a 20 mm gun system at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 27, 2020. The drums are installed into the 20 mm gun systems which are then installed into F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 08:26
|Photo ID:
|6234104
|VIRIN:
|200527-F-OT290-0094
|Resolution:
|4989x3035
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Armament flight builds weapons that complete missions [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jovante Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
