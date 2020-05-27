U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dorymar Rojas, 52nd Maintenance Squadron armament flight, performs maintenance on a 20 mm gun system ammunition drum at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 27, 2020. Regular maintenance and inspections are performed on each section of the 20 mm gun system to ensure flawless execution when it is used. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 08:26
|Photo ID:
|6234103
|VIRIN:
|200527-F-OT290-0004
|Resolution:
|5398x3680
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Armament flight builds weapons that complete missions [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jovante Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
