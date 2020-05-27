Armament flight builds weapons that complete missions

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dorymar Rojas, 52nd Maintenance Squadron armament flight, performs maintenance on a 20 mm gun system ammunition drum at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 27, 2020. Regular maintenance and inspections are performed on each section of the 20 mm gun system to ensure flawless execution when it is used. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)

Date Taken: 05.27.2020
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE