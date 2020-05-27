Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armament flight builds weapons that complete missions [Image 1 of 2]

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dorymar Rojas, 52nd Maintenance Squadron armament flight, performs maintenance on a 20 mm gun system ammunition drum at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 27, 2020. Regular maintenance and inspections are performed on each section of the 20 mm gun system to ensure flawless execution when it is used. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 08:26
    VIRIN: 200527-F-OT290-0004
    Resolution: 5398x3680
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armament flight builds weapons that complete missions [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jovante Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

