A U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, concentrates on landing a Puma Unmanned Aircraft System during UAS training in Setermoen, Norway, June 1, 2020. MRF-E conducts various exercises, including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chase W. Drayer)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 06:33
|Photo ID:
|6234002
|VIRIN:
|200601-M-YQ123-1086
|Resolution:
|3323x4985
|Size:
|6.5 MB
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, NO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Droning Around [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Chase Drayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT