    Droning Around [Image 2 of 7]

    Droning Around

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chase Drayer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, control an Unmanned Aircraft System in the sky to get an aerial view during UAS training in Setermoen, Norway, June 1, 2020. MRF-E conducts various exercises, including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chase W. Drayer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 06:33
    Photo ID: 6234001
    VIRIN: 200601-M-YQ123-1059
    Resolution: 2709x4246
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Droning Around [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Chase Drayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    3rd battalion
    USMC
    raven
    Norway
    Drones
    uav
    EUCOM
    wasp
    Marines
    2nd Marine Regiment
    puma
    MARFOREUR/AF
    V32
    Marine Rotational Force Europe
    MRFE
    MRF-E 20.2

