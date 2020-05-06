KFOR RC-E supports local observance of World Environment Day in Kosovo

Spc. Jamie Harrison and Sgt. Aaron Crane of Kosovo Force Regional Command East Liaison Monitoring Team “Kilo 20” pick up trash along a creek of Vitina/Viti, Kosovo on June 5, 2020. LMT personnel from “Kilo 20” out of Camp Bondsteel and Maneuver Battalion personnel out of Camp Nothing Hill participated in area beautification in observation of World Environment Day. The city’s mayor, Sokol Haliti, invited the RC-E Soldiers to plant flowers and a tree and spray-paint an amphitheater in the town square and pick up trash at a nearby creek along with personnel from the Kosovo Security Force, Kosovo Police, and local fire department and city officials. LMTs are charged with maintaining relationships with their designated municipalities in RC-E in order to best provide support to the institutions in Kosovo in their mission to maintain a safe and secure environment.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Melisa Washington)

Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Location: VITINA/VITI