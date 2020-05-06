Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR RC-E supports local observance of World Environment Day in Kosovo [Image 1 of 2]

    VITINA/VITI, KOSOVO

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melisa Washington 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Jamie Harrison and 2nd Lt. Phillip Milam of Kosovo Force Regional Command East Liaison Monitoring Team “Kilo 20” pick up trash in the town square of Vitina/Viti, Kosovo on June 5, 2020. LMT personnel from “Kilo 20” out of Camp Bondsteel and Maneuver Battalion personnel out of Camp Nothing Hill participated in area beautification in observation of World Environment Day. The city’s mayor, Sokol Haliti, invited the RC-E Soldiers to plant flowers and a tree and spray-paint an amphitheater in the town square and pick up trash at a nearby creek along with personnel from the Kosovo Security Force, Kosovo Police, and local fire department and city officials. LMTs are charged with maintaining relationships with their designated municipalities in RC-E in order to best provide support to the institutions in Kosovo in their mission to maintain a safe and secure environment.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Melisa Washington)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR RC-E supports local observance of World Environment Day in Kosovo [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Melisa Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

