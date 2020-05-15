Milton Jones, class valedictorian for Zama Middle High School’s class of 2020, gets ready to film his speech May 15 in the Visual Information Division studio on Camp Zama. Jones’ pre-taped remarks were a necessity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which also required ZMHS to host a modified “virtual ceremony” for its 66 graduates June 3 and 4 at the school’s auditorium. (U.S. Army photo by Noriko Kudo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 03:31 Photo ID: 6233979 VIRIN: 200515-A-HP857-549 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 538.32 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama’s class of 2020 seniors graduate virtually, equipped with resiliency to start new chapter [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.