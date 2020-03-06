Hannah Santos, class salutatorian, poses for a photo with her family while holding her diploma during the Zama Middle High School virtual graduation June 3 at the school’s auditorium. The virtual ceremony was a necessity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Amy photo by Kei Sasaki)
Camp Zama’s class of 2020 seniors graduate virtually, equipped with resiliency to start new chapter
