    Camp Zama’s class of 2020 seniors graduate virtually, equipped with resiliency to start new chapter [Image 3 of 3]

    Camp Zama’s class of 2020 seniors graduate virtually, equipped with resiliency to start new chapter

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Hannah Santos, class salutatorian, poses for a photo with her family while holding her diploma during the Zama Middle High School virtual graduation June 3 at the school’s auditorium. The virtual ceremony was a necessity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Amy photo by Kei Sasaki)

