Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Damage Control Training [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Damage Control Training

    ARABIAN SEA

    06.05.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200605-N-GC472-1037
    ARABIAN SEA (June 05, 2020) - Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Conner Amon, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), participates in a damage control training exercise, June 5, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 02:17
    Photo ID: 6233966
    VIRIN: 200605-N-GC472-1037
    Resolution: 5576x3983
    Size: 918.08 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) Damage Control Training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Damage Control Training
    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Damage Control Training
    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Damage Control Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Navy
    United States Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT