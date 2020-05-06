USS Bataan (LHD 5) Damage Control Training

200605-N-GC472-1006

ARABIAN SEA (June 05, 2020) - Damage Controlman 1st Class Charles Register, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), provides training during a damage control training exercise, June 5, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles)

