Iowa Airman receives Ranger tab

CAMP DODGE, Iowa -- Senior Airman Miles Fristo, an operation intelligence analyst with the 185th Air Refueling Wing, raises his right hand during the pledge of allegiance in Johnston, Iowa, on June 05, 2020. The Airman is first to receive the U.S. Army Ranger tab in the Iowa Air National Guard at Joint Forces Headquarters, (Iowa National Guard photo by Sgt. Keith Allen)
