Iowa Airman receives Ranger tab

Iowa Air National Guard Senior Airman Miles Fristo, an operation intelligence analyst with the 185th Air Refueling Wing, was awarded the U.S. Army Ranger tab at Joint Forces Headquarters, in Johnston, Iowa, on June 5. Fristo was the first Iowa Air National Guard Airman to receive the U.S. Army Ranger tab.

Only five slots are available to be filled by Airmen across the United States each year. Fristo had to stand out above his peers and show he had what it takes to be selected.

“Fristo was dedicated to becoming a Ranger,” said Command Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Donovan. “In his four years with the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Frisco demonstrated his level of persistence and ambition needed to achieve this monumental honor.”

Ranger school is a 62-day course that consists of three training phases: Benning, mountain and swamp. In these phases, Soldiers and Airmen become proficient in leading a squad and platoon in various terrain and climates. Each phase is designed to assess physical stamina and mental toughness.

“You learn a lot about yourself in those bad circumstances,” said Fristo. “You learn how you react and handle yourself when you’re hungry, tired and sore.”

Fristo has forged the way and set the standard for other Airmen to follow if they wish to attend and complete U.S. Army Ranger school and offered what he had learned about himself.

“You learn you can push yourself a lot further than you thought possible,” said Fristo.

