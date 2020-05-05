Alternate care site commanders visit hospital

Lt. Col. Travis Hawks (right), 139th Medical Group, Missouri Air National Guard, presents the flag flown over the alternate care site (ACS) in Florissant, Missouri to SSM Health DePaul Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri, May 5, 2020. The 139th Medical Group relinquished command of the ACS to the 131st Medical Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Audrey Chappell)
