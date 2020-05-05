Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alternate care site commanders visit hospital

    BRIDGETON, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Travis Hawks (right center), Senior Master Sgt. Candace McCune (left), 139th Medical Group, and Lt. Col. James Miller (left center), 131st Medical Group, Missouri Air National Guard, visit SSM Health DePaul Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri, May 5, 2020. Miller met with health care professionals before assuming command of the alternate care site in Florissant, Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Audrey Chappell)

    This work, Alternate care site commanders visit hospital [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

