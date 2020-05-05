Alternate care site commanders visit hospital

Lt. Col. Travis Hawks (right center), Senior Master Sgt. Candace McCune (left), 139th Medical Group, and Lt. Col. James Miller (left center), 131st Medical Group, Missouri Air National Guard, visit SSM Health DePaul Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri, May 5, 2020. Miller met with health care professionals before assuming command of the alternate care site in Florissant, Missouri. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Audrey Chappell)

