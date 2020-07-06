John Nebelsick, Director, Environmental & Munitions Center of Expertise, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, shares his leadership perspectives, lessons learned and what has inspired him to lead.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2020 10:39
|Photo ID:
|6233635
|VIRIN:
|200607-A-UY332-181
|Resolution:
|240x361
|Size:
|107.92 KB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FOCUS ON LEADERS - The 'Baker's Dozen' of leadership [Image 2 of 2], by Catherine Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FOCUS ON LEADERS - The 'Baker's Dozen' of leadership
LEAVE A COMMENT