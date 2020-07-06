Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FOCUS ON LEADERS - The 'Baker's Dozen' of leadership [Image 1 of 2]

    FOCUS ON LEADERS - The 'Baker's Dozen' of leadership

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2020

    Photo by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    "Early in life, my parents taught me to be kind and giving, and the one thing that reminded me of this was the “Baker’s Dozen.” My family ran a truck farm where we raised and sold produce. We would go to local farmers markets to sell on the weekends. The one thing we did differently at the time was sell our sweet corn by the Baker’s Dozen; 13 ears of corn instead of 12. I have carried this concept throughout my life and career." (Photo courtesy of open source media.)

