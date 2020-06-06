An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing conducts a flypast over Normandy, France in support of the 76th anniversary of D-Day June 6, 2020. An epic multinational operation, D-Day forged partnerships and reinforces trans-Atlantic bonds that remain to this day. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.07.2020 08:56 Photo ID: 6233577 VIRIN: 200606-F-QP712-0409 Resolution: 3877x2585 Size: 9.58 MB Location: NORMANDY, FR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 5 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, D-Day 76th Anniversary Flypast [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.