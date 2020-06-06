Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    D-Day 76th Anniversary Flypast [Image 3 of 8]

    D-Day 76th Anniversary Flypast

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing conducts a flypast over Normandy, France in support of the 76th anniversary of D-Day June 6, 2020. An epic multinational operation, D-Day forged partnerships and reinforces trans-Atlantic bonds that remain to this day. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 08:57
    Photo ID: 6233575
    VIRIN: 200606-F-QP712-0293
    Resolution: 3017x2011
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: NORMANDY, FR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 76th Anniversary Flypast [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D-Day 76th Anniversary Flypast
    D-Day 76th Anniversary Flypast
    D-Day 76th Anniversary Flypast
    D-Day 76th Anniversary Flypast
    D-Day 76th Anniversary Flypast
    D-Day 76th Anniversary Flypast
    D-Day 76th Anniversary Flypast
    D-Day 76th Anniversary Flypast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Royal Air Force Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    493rd Fighter Squadron
    United States Air Forces in Europe & Air Forces Africa
    DDay76

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT