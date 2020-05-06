Surprising A Lifesaver

SCHENECTADY, N.Y.., (June 5, 2020) - Members of the New York Air National Guard attend a surprise promotion call for SrA Samantha Post from the 107th Medical Group, stationed at Stratton Air National Guard Base in support of the NY National Guard response to COVID19, as she was promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant in the New York Air National Guard.

