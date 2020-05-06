Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surprising A Lifesaver

    SCOTIA, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. William Gizara 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    SCHENECTADY, N.Y.., (June 5, 2020) - Members of the New York Air National Guard attend a surprise promotion call for SrA Samantha Post from the 107th Medical Group, stationed at Stratton Air National Guard Base in support of the NY National Guard response to COVID19, as she was promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant in the New York Air National Guard.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surprising A Lifesaver [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt William Gizara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    ANG
    109th AW
    USAF
    national guard
    NYNG
    COVID-19
    COVID19national guard
    107th ATW

