SCHENECTADY, NY UNITED STATES

06.05.2020

Surprising A Lifesaver, Story by Senior MSGT. William Gizara

New York National Guard



SCHENECTADY, N.Y.., (June 5, 2020) - Members of the New York Air National Guard attend a surprise promotion call for SrA Samantha Post from the 107th Medical Group, stationed at Stratton Air National Guard Base in support of the NY National Guard response to COVID19, as she was promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant in the New York Air National Guard.



But the promotion wasn't the only total surprise to Amn Post. What made it even more special was that she was promoted by Major General Timothy LaBarge the Assistant Adjutant General and the Commander of the New York Air National Guard.



The reason why the general wanted to be here was that Senior Airman, now Staff Sergeant Post, was on duty at the SUNY Albany COVID19 testing site this year, when an emergency happened and Sgt Post saved a man’s life.



On April 6, The University of Albany turned its Colonial Quad parking lot over to the Department of State to serve as a drive-through testing site for COVID19. Post was assigned there as the Medical Strike Team 1 Unit Leader. And her first surprise was using her medical skills and outstanding situational awareness to good use.



“A medical staff member came in and told me he had a person who was going to be swabbed who was extremely short of breath and just wasn’t looking in the best shape. So as a medical unit leader, I decided to pull him aside out of traffic and tried to see if there was anything I could do to help him. Grabbing a health monitor and all my personal protective equipment I assessed the situation and acted immediately. I listened to his lungs. It was apparent his body was not functioning at a normal rate. I put him on oxygen and transported him immediately utilizing our ambulance crew which was on standby Post said”.



This story rang around state headquarters at Latham and General LaBarge, accompanied by Chief Master Sergeant Maureen Dooley, the Command Chief for the New York Air National Guard, drove out today to present airman Post her new rank of Staff Sergeant in person. “I’ve been in for 38 years and I can honestly say I don’t think I ever saved a life. But you can say after 4 years that you have saved a life. That’s a phenomenal thing LaBarge said”. The general continued “I’m sure he’s thankful , his family is thankful and we are thankful for the way you presented not only yourself but the New York Air National Guard LaBarge said”. General LaBarge also presented Post a Deputy Adjutant General coin.



The day was full of surprises and certainly not what Post expected. “It was a super surprise. They called me over to a building and I thought I was in trouble. An then they said I was getting promoted. it was such an amazing experience Post added”.



Sgt Post is just one of more than 3500 airmen and soldiers from around New York State called up to help support with the New York National Guards resins to COVID19. After her mission support Joint Task Force 3 at Stratton Air national Guard Base in Schenectady NY, Post will return to her home unit at the the 107th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard, stationed at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York.