A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew assists in dewatering a 22-foot vessel taking on water 8 miles southeast of Tybee Island, Georgia, June 6, 2020. The RBM crew used a P6 pump to dewater the vessel and towed the vessel to Lazaretto Creek where they conducted a tow transfer to Sea Tow. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Tybee Island)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.06.2020 19:54 Photo ID: 6233420 VIRIN: 200606-G-G0107-2001 Resolution: 805x1600 Size: 438.53 KB Location: TYBEE ISLAND, GA, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water 8 miles southeast of Tybee Island [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.