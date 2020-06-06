A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew assists in dewatering a 22-foot vessel taking on water 8 miles southeast of Tybee Island, Georgia, June 6, 2020. The RBM crew used a P6 pump to dewater the vessel and towed the vessel to Lazaretto Creek where they conducted a tow transfer to Sea Tow. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Tybee Island)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 19:54
|Photo ID:
|6233420
|VIRIN:
|200606-G-G0107-2001
|Resolution:
|805x1600
|Size:
|438.53 KB
|Location:
|TYBEE ISLAND, GA, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water 8 miles southeast of Tybee Island [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
