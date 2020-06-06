Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water 8 miles southeast of Tybee Island [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water 8 miles southeast of Tybee Island

    TYBEE ISLAND, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew assists in dewatering a 22-foot vessel taking on water 8 miles southeast of Tybee Island, Georgia, June 6, 2020. The RBM crew used a P6 pump to dewater the vessel and towed the vessel to Lazaretto Creek where they conducted a tow transfer to Sea Tow. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Station Tybee Island)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 19:54
    Photo ID: 6233422
    VIRIN: 200606-G-G0107-2004
    Resolution: 805x1600
    Size: 439.86 KB
    Location: TYBEE ISLAND, GA, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water 8 miles southeast of Tybee Island [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water 8 miles southeast of Tybee Island
    Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water 8 miles southeast of Tybee Island
    Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water 8 miles southeast of Tybee Island
    Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water 8 miles southeast of Tybee Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Georgia
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    dewater
    Taking on Water
    Sea Tow
    45-foot Response Boat-Medium
    P6 Pump
    Station Tybee Island: Rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT