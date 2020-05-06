Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARAK Change of Responsibility [Image 1 of 3]

    USARAK Change of Responsibility

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Spc. DeMarco Wills 

    United States Army Alaska

    Command Sgt. Maj. Philip Blaisdell, incoming USARAK command sergeant major, gives his remarks during the USARAK Change of Responsibility ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 18:03
    Photo ID: 6233393
    VIRIN: 200605-A-EY600-964
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: JBER, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARAK Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3], by SPC DeMarco Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

