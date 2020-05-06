Command Sgt. Maj. Philip Blaisdell, incoming USARAK command sergeant major, gives his remarks during the USARAK Change of Responsibility ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 18:03
|Photo ID:
|6233393
|VIRIN:
|200605-A-EY600-964
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|JBER, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USARAK Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3], by SPC DeMarco Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USARAK Change of Responsibility
