USARAK Change of Responsibility

JOINT BASE ELMERDORF RICHARDSON, Alaska - U.S. Army Alaska welcomed its new senior enlisted adviser, Command Sgt. Maj. Philip B. Blaisdell, in a change of responsibility ceremony June 5 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.



Representatives from USARAK units across JBER attended the ceremony, which limited the in-person attendees to ensure proper COVID-19 protocols were practiced. A livestream of the ceremony was cast to hundreds watching online.



Blaisdell took the reins as USARAK's top enlisted leader from Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey R. Dillingham, who moves on to an assignment at Fort Campbell, Ky.



Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak, the USARAK commanding general, remarked on the two-plus years Dillingham spent in Alaska as his top enlisted advisor.



“He is a soldier with a family legacy that spans almost every major conflict America has fought in,” said Andrysiak. “He quickly began to change the culture and set conditions that enabled USARAK to train and rapidly deploy combat units throughout the INDOPACOM area of operations and around the globe.”



Andrysiak continued by expressing the confidence he has in the abilities of Blaisdell and what the new leader will bring to the "Arctic Warriors.”



“I know him (Blaisdell) personally and professionally and he was my top choice in a pool of exceptional nominative leaders.”



Dillingham took the podium to address the unit for one last time, noting that it was a very emotional experience for him and thanking those that have helped him along the way.



"I am thankful for everyone that has contributed to my success here at JBER and at Fort Wainwright," Dillingham told the audience in farewell remarks. “Be ready to fight when you’re called because it’s not a question of if, but a question of when.”



Blaisdell comes to his new posting following assignment as the G-3/5/7 Sergeant Major of United States Army Pacific Command, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. He previously deployed overseas as a part of USARAK’s 4th Brigade, 25th Infantry Div., stationed at JBER.



"I really look forward to everyone that supports our soldiers and our team," Blaisdell said. "Today I take the responsibility of what is going to be the most rewarding job of my career, your senior enlisted leader."



USARAK has a headquarters element at both JBER and Fort Wainwright, and the command team has to spend time at both locations. Blaisdell said, “With a distance of 360 miles between Fort Wainwright and JBER this can be very challenging, but I just was up in Fairbanks to visit our soldiers there and the plane ride was quick and less than an hour.”



“We are in the people business and I was selected to come here and serve the people of the United States Army Alaska,” said Blasdell, “I promise you, I will always be there for you, all of you.”



Blaisdell entered the Army in 1992 as an infantry rifleman and has served in nearly every non-commissioned officer leadership position, including team leader, squad leader, U.S. Army Ranger instructor, scout and rifle platoon sergeant, first sergeant, operations sergeant major and command sergeant major.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.06.2020 18:03 Story ID: 371605 Location: JBER, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARAK Change of Responsibility, by SPC DeMarco Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.