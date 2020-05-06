EAST CHINA SEA (June 5, 2020) U.S. Sailors engage a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 07:41
|Photo ID:
|6233084
|VIRIN:
|200605-N-CZ893-1055
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|778.88 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rafael Peralta Sailors Train in Damage Control [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
