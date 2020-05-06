Rafael Peralta Sailors Train in Damage Control

EAST CHINA SEA (June 5, 2020) U.S. Sailors engage a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

