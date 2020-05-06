Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Act of Bravery Inspires U.S.-Japan Alliance [Image 2 of 2]

    Act of Bravery Inspires U.S.-Japan Alliance

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    SAGAMIHARA, Japan – Japanese first responders tend to a local man whose vehicle toppled over at Sagamihara Route 507 at approximately 5:40 a.m. June 5. Col. Patrick M. Costello, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, helped rescue a local man from his toppled vehicle to ensure his safety until first responders arrived on the scene.(U.S. Army photo by Col. Patrick M. Costello, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 23:41
    Photo ID: 6232949
    VIRIN: 200605-A-PI656-001
    Resolution: 3224x2191
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Act of Bravery Inspires U.S.-Japan Alliance [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Act of Bravery Inspires U.S.-Japan Alliance
    Act of Bravery Inspires U.S.-Japan Alliance

