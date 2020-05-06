Act of Bravery Inspires U.S.-Japan Alliance

SAGAMIHARA, Japan – Japanese first responders tend to a local man whose vehicle toppled over at Sagamihara Route 507 at approximately 5:40 a.m. June 5. Col. Patrick M. Costello, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, helped rescue a local man from his toppled vehicle to ensure his safety until first responders arrived on the scene.(U.S. Army photo by Col. Patrick M. Costello, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander)

