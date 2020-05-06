Act of Bravery Inspires U.S.-Japan Alliance

SAGAMIHARA, Japan –Col. Patrick M. Costello, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, leads a safety brief for his troops and shares words of motivation about equality and speaking up if something incorrect is observed within our ranks at Sagami General Depot, Japan June 5. Costello helped rescue a local man from his toppled vehicle earlier that day to ensure his safety until first responders arrived on the scene.

