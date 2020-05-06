Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight [Image 17 of 19]

    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson-Kirwin 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Colonel Peter T. Green III rode in the backseat of F-15 Eagle this evening in an incentive flight to mark the end of his time as the 104th Fighter WIng commander. Colonel Green will relinquish command of the 104th Fighter Wing on Monday and transition to being the Assistant Adjutant General for Air for the Massachusetts Air National Guard. Colonel Jim 'Comet' Halley, Director of Operations at the Joint Forces Headquarters for the Massachusetts Air National Guard flew the F-15. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey Sarah Watson-Kirwin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 20:48
    Photo ID: 6232883
    VIRIN: 200605-Z-UN054-1029
    Resolution: 4948x3535
    Size: 11.2 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight [Image 19 of 19], by MSgt Lindsey Watson-Kirwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight
    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight
    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight
    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight
    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight
    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight
    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight
    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight
    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight
    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight
    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight
    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight
    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight
    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight
    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight
    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight
    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight
    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight
    104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F15
    ACC
    ANG
    USAF
    104FW
    incentiveflight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT