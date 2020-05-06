104th Fighter Wing Commander has F15 incentive flight

Colonel Peter T. Green III rode in the backseat of F-15 Eagle this evening in an incentive flight to mark the end of his time as the 104th Fighter WIng commander. Colonel Green will relinquish command of the 104th Fighter Wing on Monday and transition to being the Assistant Adjutant General for Air for the Massachusetts Air National Guard. Colonel Jim 'Comet' Halley, Director of Operations at the Joint Forces Headquarters for the Massachusetts Air National Guard flew the F-15. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey Sarah Watson-Kirwin)

