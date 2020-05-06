Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Recruiters Connect with Community, Future Sailors through Game Streaming [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Navy Recruiters Connect with Community, Future Sailors through Game Streaming

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    200605-N-RB168-0003- PIITSBURGH (June 5, 2020)Navy Counselor 1st Class Timothy Fortier, facilitates a livestream for Steel City Navy Gamers, an online gaming group created and operated by U.S. Navy recruiters assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 15 Navy Recruiting Districts and 11 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America's Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 19:58
    Photo ID: 6232838
    VIRIN: 200605-N-RB168-0003
    Resolution: 2048x1280
    Size: 270.75 KB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Recruiters Connect with Community, Future Sailors through Game Streaming [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Steel City Navy Gamers Logo
    Future Sailor Joins Navy through Game Streaming
    U.S. Navy Recruiters Connect with Community, Future Sailors through Game Streaming

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy Recruiters Connect with Community, Future Sailors through Game Streaming

    TAGS

    #FORGEDBYTHESEA #SCNAVYGAMERS #USNAVY #NAVYRECRUITER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT