200605-N-RB168-0003- PIITSBURGH (June 5, 2020)Navy Counselor 1st Class Timothy Fortier, facilitates a livestream for Steel City Navy Gamers, an online gaming group created and operated by U.S. Navy recruiters assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 15 Navy Recruiting Districts and 11 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America's Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 19:58 Photo ID: 6232838 VIRIN: 200605-N-RB168-0003 Resolution: 2048x1280 Size: 270.75 KB Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Recruiters Connect with Community, Future Sailors through Game Streaming [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.