    Future Sailor Joins Navy through Game Streaming [Image 2 of 3]

    Future Sailor Joins Navy through Game Streaming

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    200605-N-RB168-0002- PITTSBURGH (June 5, 2020) Future Sailor Luis Garcia, an 18-year-old graduate of C.W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville, N.Y., joined the Navy after contacting Steel City Navy Gamers, an online gaming group created and operated by U.S. Navy recruiters assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh. Courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Sailor Joins Navy through Game Streaming [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Steel City Navy Gamers Logo
    Future Sailor Joins Navy through Game Streaming
    U.S. Navy Recruiters Connect with Community, Future Sailors through Game Streaming

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy Recruiters Connect with Community, Future Sailors through Game Streaming

    #USNAVY #SCNAVYGAMERS #FORGEDBYTHESEA

