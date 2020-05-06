Future Sailor Joins Navy through Game Streaming

200605-N-RB168-0002- PITTSBURGH (June 5, 2020) Future Sailor Luis Garcia, an 18-year-old graduate of C.W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville, N.Y., joined the Navy after contacting Steel City Navy Gamers, an online gaming group created and operated by U.S. Navy recruiters assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh. Courtesy photo.

