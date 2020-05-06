200605-N-RB168-0002- PITTSBURGH (June 5, 2020) Future Sailor Luis Garcia, an 18-year-old graduate of C.W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville, N.Y., joined the Navy after contacting Steel City Navy Gamers, an online gaming group created and operated by U.S. Navy recruiters assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh. Courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 19:58
|Photo ID:
|6232835
|VIRIN:
|200605-N-RB168-0002
|Resolution:
|646x960
|Size:
|78.48 KB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Future Sailor Joins Navy through Game Streaming [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
