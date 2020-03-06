U.S. Air Force Academy -- Members of the United States Air Force Academy Winds honor retired Air Force Lt Col Egon Schottleutner’s 100th birthday with a medley of live music performed outside his home in Colorado Springs, Colo., on June 3, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 17:27
|Photo ID:
|6232749
|VIRIN:
|200603-F-NH566-1018
|Resolution:
|5697x3803
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Retired Lt Col Egon Schottleutner's 100th Birthday [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT