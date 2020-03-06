Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired Lt Col Egon Schottleutner's 100th Birthday [Image 5 of 10]

    Retired Lt Col Egon Schottleutner's 100th Birthday

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- Members of the United States Air Force Academy Winds honor retired Air Force Lt Col Egon Schottleutner’s 100th birthday with a medley of live music performed outside his home in Colorado Springs, Colo., on June 3, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 17:28
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired Lt Col Egon Schottleutner's 100th Birthday [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    Band
    USAFA

