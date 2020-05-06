HSC 11 Returns to Naval Station Norfolk

Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 returns to Norfolk Naval Station, Va. after a regularly scheduled seven-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group has remained underway during their sustainment phase of OFRP as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua D. Sheppard/Released)

