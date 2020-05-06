Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC 11 Returns to Naval Station Norfolk [Image 2 of 4]

    HSC 11 Returns to Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Sheppard 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 returns to Norfolk Naval Station, Va. after a regularly scheduled seven-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group has remained underway during their sustainment phase of OFRP as a ready carrier strike group during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua D. Sheppard/Released)

    USS Harry S. Truman
    HST
    Deployment
    RTHP
    HSC11

