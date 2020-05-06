Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Naval Air Training Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Chief of Naval Air Training Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Anne Owens 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Rear Adm. Robert Westendorff addresses a virtual audience after assuming command as Chief of Naval Air Training during a ceremony at CNATRA headquarters aboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, June 5. The ceremony was limited to immediate family in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Defense, and Navy COVID-19 spread mitigation guidelines. CNATRA is responsible for training the world's finest combat-quality aviation professionals, delivering them at the right time, in the right numbers, and at the right cost to a naval force that is where it matters, when it matters. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released)

