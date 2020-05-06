Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Naval Air Training Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Chief of Naval Air Training Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Rear Adm. Daniel Dwyer addresses a virtual audience before relinquishing command as Chief of Naval Air Training to Rear Adm. Robert Westendorff during a ceremony at CNATRA headquarters aboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, June 5. The ceremony was limited to immediate family in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Defense, and Navy COVID-19 spread mitigation guidelines. CNATRA is responsible for training the world's finest combat-quality aviation professionals, delivering them at the right time, in the right numbers, and at the right cost to a naval force that is where it matters, when it matters. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 14:29
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Hometown: ALAMEDA, CA, US
    Chief of Naval Air Training Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    Chief of Naval Air Training Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    Chief of Naval Air Training Conducts Change of Command

    Ceremony
    Corpus Christi
    Chief of Naval Air Training
    Texas
    CNATRA
    Change of Command
    Virtual
    Rear Adm. Daniel Dwyer
    COVID-19
    Rear Adm. Robert Westendorff

