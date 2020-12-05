Benning, Lee partnership provides Soldier readiness support

Soldiers use a mobile gym to exercise at a camp located at Fort Benning, Georgia. The camp is being used for Soldiers transitioning from training schools to their duty locations throughout the country. This camp is one of two sites used to support efforts in fighting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The camp at Fort Benning as well as a similar one at Fort Lee, Virginia, were built using the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program. The Mission and Installation Contracting Command-Fort Benning and Fort Lee contracting offices provide local contract administration services in support of the LOGCAP contract.

