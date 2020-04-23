From left, Capt. Anthony Turner. Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin and 1st Sgt. James Byington tour a camp built for Soldiers transitioning from training schools and moving to their duty locations throughout the country at Fort Benning, Georgia. This camp is one of two sites used to support efforts in fighting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The site at Fort Benning as well as a similar one at Fort Lee, Virginia, were built using the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program. The Mission and Installation Contracting Command-Fort Benning and Fort Lee contracting offices provide local contract administration services in support of the LOGCAP contract. Turner is in charge of the camp’s mayor cell at Fort Benning. Martin is the deputy commanding general of the Training and Doctrine Command headquartered at Fort Eustis, Virginia. Byington is the deputy for the camp mayor cell.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.05.2020 12:25 Photo ID: 6232076 VIRIN: 200504-A-ZZ999-101 Resolution: 714x476 Size: 146.27 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Benning, Lee partnership provides Soldier readiness support [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.