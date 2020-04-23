Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Benning, Lee partnership provides Soldier readiness support [Image 1 of 2]

    Benning, Lee partnership provides Soldier readiness support

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    From left, Capt. Anthony Turner. Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin and 1st Sgt. James Byington tour a camp built for Soldiers transitioning from training schools and moving to their duty locations throughout the country at Fort Benning, Georgia. This camp is one of two sites used to support efforts in fighting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The site at Fort Benning as well as a similar one at Fort Lee, Virginia, were built using the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program. The Mission and Installation Contracting Command-Fort Benning and Fort Lee contracting offices provide local contract administration services in support of the LOGCAP contract. Turner is in charge of the camp’s mayor cell at Fort Benning. Martin is the deputy commanding general of the Training and Doctrine Command headquartered at Fort Eustis, Virginia. Byington is the deputy for the camp mayor cell.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 12:25
    Photo ID: 6232076
    VIRIN: 200504-A-ZZ999-101
    Resolution: 714x476
    Size: 146.27 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Benning, Lee partnership provides Soldier readiness support [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Benning, Lee partnership provides Soldier readiness support
    Benning, Lee partnership provides Soldier readiness support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Benning, Lee partnership provides Soldier readiness support

    TAGS

    soldier
    leadership
    contracting
    contracts
    fort benning
    small business
    logcap
    fort lee
    army
    army materiel command
    army contracting command
    acquisitions
    mission and installation contracting command
    micc
    army acquisition
    federal acquisition regulation
    covid-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT