Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Defender Europe 20 Plus - MILES ISSUE [Image 2 of 3]

    Defender Europe 20 Plus - MILES ISSUE

    KONOTOP, POLAND

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Spc. Javan Johnson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 2nd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, are issued Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 3, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 5-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operational picture. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Javan Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 11:39
    Photo ID: 6231980
    VIRIN: 200603-A-LL671-036
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: KONOTOP, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defender Europe 20 Plus - MILES ISSUE [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defender Europe 20 Plus - MILES ISSUE
    Defender Europe 20 Plus - MILES ISSUE
    Defender Europe 20 Plus - MILES ISSUE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    WeAreNato
    DEFENDEREurope
    AlliedSpirit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT